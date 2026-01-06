Zach Bryan reveals secret behind his wife's wedding dress

Zach Bryan revealed a sweet detail about his wife Samantha Leonard’s wedding dress.

Zach Bryan recently confirmed the newlyweds tied the knot on December 31, 2025. Bryan further shared that Leonard “went out of her way” to incorporate some of the lace from his late mother’s wedding dress into her own gown.

In an Instagram post, on January 5, Bryan noted, “Samantha went out of her way to put my mom’s wedding dress lace on her dress, and I cried for a good bit”. He continued, “Meant so much, sweetheart, thank you”.

The following slide was a photo of Bryan’s late mother, Annette, on her own wedding day. “Wish you were here about now, gorgeous,” Bryan wrote over the photo of his mother, who died in 2016.

On January 2, Leonard posted a series of photos from the newlyweds’ ceremony, which appeared to be held at Basílica de Santa María del Coro, a baroque Roman Catholic church in San Sebastián, Spain. The bride and groom can be seen exchanging vows inside the ornate venue, which was brimming with floral arrangements for the occasion.

One photo shows Bryan wiping tears from his eyes as he stood in front of his bride, who wore the lace wedding gown with sheer sleeves and a long veil. Another image captured the pair sitting and posing together as Leonard held her bouquet of white blooms.

Bryan confirmed the couple’s wedding news after a video circulated online of the two getting into a car decorated with a “Just Married” sign on the back on Wednesday, December 31. Hours later, he shared an Instagram post featuring a photo of himself holding Leonard as she wore a strapless white gown with a feather-trimmed hem.

The post also included a clip of Bryan singing a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Tougher Than the Rest” at the couple’s wedding celebration.