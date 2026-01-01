Zach Bryan ties knot with Samantha Leonard in Spain

American singer Zach Bryan has married Samantha Leonard in Spain, after announcing their relationship earlier this year.

According to TMZ, the country singer tied the knot with Leonard in San Sebastian.

Video obtained by the outlet shows Bryan wearing a black suit and sunglasses as he carried Leonard, dressed in a wedding gown with a long veil and sunglasses, towards a convertible. He is seen opening the car door for her and driving away. A banner attached to the back of the vehicle reads, “Just Married”.

Zach Bryan is a married man! ❤️ The country singer wed his girlfriend Samantha Leonard in San Sebastian, Spain. 💍 pic.twitter.com/rWEujVbTfg — TMZ (@TMZ) December 31, 2025

The singer publicly confirmed the marriage on Instagram with a picture of him and Leonard from their wedding. “Tougher than the rest”, he mentioned in the caption.

On Tuesday, Bryan also shared a photograph on social media showing himself alongside a group of male friends dressed in formalwear, though he did not specify the occasion. He accompanied the post with lyrics from the Black Eyed Peas’ 2009 song “I Gotta Feeling”.

Bryan and Leonard were first linked in July, when Leonard posted photographs of the pair attending Spain’s Running of the Bulls. Since then, their relationship has drawn attention online, with some fans noting a resemblance between Leonard and Bryan’s former partner, Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia.

Despite ongoing scrutiny, Bryan has continued touring and releasing music, while keeping details of his private life largely out of the public eye.