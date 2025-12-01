Zachery Ty Bryan and girlfriend taken into custody — Here’s what we know so far

Zachery Ty Bryan is back in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. The Home Improvement alum, once known as Brad Taylor, was taken into custody in Oregon over the weekend along with his girlfriend, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, adding yet another twist to Bryan’s increasingly troubled timeline.

Local jail records show that Zachery Ty Bryan was picked up in Eugene on Saturday. The issue this time? A probation violation tied to an earlier domestic violence conviction. It’s the kind of setback that’s becoming alarmingly familiar for Bryan, who’s been trying to rebuild his life but keeps getting pulled back into the chaos. He’s now stuck in lockup without bail and is expected to remain there until December 3rd.

And it didn’t end with him. His girlfriend, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, was arrested the same day. Authorities booked her on a stack of charges—DUII, multiple counts of reckless endangering, and even an attempted first-degree assault charge. She’s set to be arraigned on Monday. For Bryan, it’s yet another storm involving the same partner, a pattern that stretches back years.

If you’ve followed Zachery Ty Bryan since his Home Improvement days, you know the shift from sitcom fame to courtroom regular has been jarring. His legal troubles in Oregon started back in 2020, during a drunken confrontation with Cartwright. That incident spiraled into multiple charges, eventually landing him a conviction for menacing. And while that case was still hanging over him, the next blow arrived.

Since then, Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested in Oklahoma, then again in South Carolina, where he was accused of physically attacking and strangling Cartwright. It’s been one long trail of headlines that look nothing like the clean-cut image people remember from Home Improvement reruns.

What’s particularly surreal is that just last week, Zachery Ty Bryan was talking about working toward “personal growth,” trying to take responsibility for past violence. But the timing couldn’t be worse: a woman recently secured a five-year restraining order against him after alleging he verbally and physically abused her over the summer. No criminal case has spun out of that yet, but the pattern is impossible to ignore.

For fans who still associate Zachery Ty Bryan with the golden era of Home Improvement, it’s been a sobering, almost unsettling unraveling to watch. And with both him and his girlfriend now facing yet another legal battle, it doesn’t look like the crisis is slowing down anytime soon.