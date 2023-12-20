Zack Snyder’s big vision for ‘Rebel Moon’ franchise revealed

American filmmaker Zack Snyder has a massive vision for his latest Netflix sci-fi franchise, ‘Rebel Moon’.

With his sci-fi epic, ‘Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire’ set to premiere on the streaming giant Netflix in less than two days, filmmaker Zack Snyder has planned big for the franchise – something like his own version of the ‘Star Wars’ universe.

While fans know Snyder for his grand visions, even the most loyal of legions might be surprised to learn that the ‘Justice League’ director has no less than 800 years of lore for the ‘Rebel Moon’ franchise on the map already, as confirmed by British actor Staz Nair.

In a new conversation with a foreign publication, Nair aka Tarak of ‘Rebel Moon’ spilt the beans on those big plans of Snyder saying, “It first started very visually – I’m a visual learner, which is wonderful. I mean he [Snyder]… has a kind of – not just a bible, but an 800-year lore, where he has visual kind of renderings of the whole movie.”

“So it started off by showing me every world; what they were inspired by; how they felt, how they looked, and it’s amazing to see how similar his renderings are… similar to the world he’s created,” the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor added.

“Then we sat down and started talking backstory.”

‘Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire‘ is set to premiere on Netflix on December 22, with a second movie to be released in April.

