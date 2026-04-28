Zahara: Angelina Jolie's daughter delivers rare remarks about mom

Zahara, the eldest daughter of Angelina Jolie, has reportedly delivered a heartfelt speech in which she made a rare public comment regarding her world-famous mother. At a luncheon held on April 26 at Spelman College in Atlanta—hosted by the Pearls of Purpose Foundation and the Nu Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha—Zahara reflected deeply on her relationship with her mother.

In a video posted to Instagram, Zahara described their bond, admitting, “When asked to speak with you all today on the value of mother-daughter relationships, it felt challenging to find the words.” She continued, “Not challenging because I don’t value it, but because my mom and I have a unique, almost kindred relationship that can be hard to put into words.”

The 21-year-old student noted that their love is a “found one,” explaining her journey into the family. “I was adopted at six months old and given some of the most special and loving people as my siblings, with a mom who raised us on the value of helping others, being kind, and always striving for growth as people,” she explained.

Zahara further praised the Maleficent actress, labeling her a “superhero” and describing her as “the most selfless, loving, and understanding woman,” whom she proudly chooses to call her mother. “I am grateful to have had a role model to show me what it looks like to be a decent human being,” she added.

Reflecting on her time away at college, Zahara mentioned how the Wanted actress Angelina Jolie remains involved in her life. “I realized it would be challenging to describe my mom and family in these words without being able to directly share the effects,” she remarked. She noted that her mother is constantly supportive, saying, “This has never stopped my mom from being curious about all that I’m learning in and outside of my classrooms at Spelman and having many understandable questions about sorority life and my experiences.”