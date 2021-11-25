Zahid Ahmed writes heartfelt note for wife in viral picture

Actor Zahid Ahmed wrote a heartfelt note for his wife Amna Zahid for her birthday in a viral picture on Instagram.

Zahid Ahmed wrote that he never wants to be without his spouse.

“Usually, birthday posts for wives are long essays of how you complete me and thank you for being there blah blah yadda yadda etc But after 11 years all that really matters is that I never want to be without you. Never ever. Happy birthday my love,” he wrote.

The actor had tied the knot back in 2011.

He is known for his work in superhit projects Besharam, Naimat, Pukaar and Visaal

Earlier, his wife had wrote a heartfelt note for her husband.

“Our journey has been quite eventful, to say the least. Some loss, some pain but extraordinary learning – some poor and lonely times but lots of amazing friends and a rewarding career – All in All to make our faith stronger in the divine force,” she wrote.

She went on to thank Allah for Zahid’s achievements in his career as well as his life, adding that they have been lucky to find “ease in our hardships.”

“I am indeed blessed to have you in my life and really proud of your accomplishments. May you always remain humble, stay authentic, stay true to your craft, stay focused, and may your faith grow even stronger and that it lights up the world. Ameen,” wrote Amna, before adding the popular quote.

