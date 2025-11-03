Zahid Ahmed issues public apology over viral social media remarks

Well-known showbiz personality Zahid Ahmed has made a public apology following significant criticism of his provocative remark that content makers will go to “hell.”

Zahid Ahmed clarified that his emotional words were for social media creators, not content creators making an Instagram video. He said, “I’ll make sure this never happens again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zahid Ahmed (@zahid.ahmed.official)

The Faryad star, confessing his mistake, said, “I feel guilty for labelling them as wrongdoers,” saying, “I crossed my limits emotionally. No one except Almighty God has the right to declare anyone sinful.”

The rivalry was fueled after Zahid Ahmed’s appearance on a podcast with Ahmed Ali Akbar, where he labelled social media as the work of the devil and declared that the users who produced content on it would go to hell.

The 41-year-old Pakistani celebrity’s remarks have received harsh criticism from many influencers, including Adnan Zafar (Ken Doll), accusing Ahmed of double standards and asking why few folks are judged more harshly than the rest.

“It was very important for me to apologise because many young people listen to me on matters of faith, and my words sent them the wrong message.” “The actor said, reacting to backlash.

In late 2022, Zahid Ahmed wrote a heartfelt note for his wife Amna Zahid for her birthday in a viral picture on Instagram.

Zahid Ahmed wrote that he never wants to be without his spouse.

“Usually, birthday posts for wives are long essays of how you complete me and thank you for being there blah blah yadda yadda etc But after 11 years all that really matters is that I never want to be without you. Never ever. Happy birthday my love,” he wrote.

The actor had tied the knot back in 2011.

He is known for his work in superhit projects Besharam, Naimat, Pukaar and Visaal.

Earlier, his wife had wrote a heartfelt note for her husband.