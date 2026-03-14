Zahid Ahmed says harsh words can damage children's mind

Renowned actor Zahid Ahmed recently shared his insights on the profound impact harsh words can have on a child’s psyche. During his appearance on Friday’s episode of Shan-e-Sahoor, Ahmed discussed a variety of topics, including his approach to acting and personal growth.

Zahid Ahmed noted that in a recent play, he portrayed a character whose personality had been shattered by childhood abuse and threats. According to the actor, “playing this role changed my perspective on parenting.”

Zahid Ahmed emphasized that the experience taught him how harsh language or physical punishment can destroy a child’s character. “I realized that a child’s mental health is crucial, even though parents in the past often favored a stricter upbringing,” he said. The 41-year-old star added, “You cannot tear a child to pieces without considering their self-esteem.”

Earlier this year, Zahid Ahmed made a public apology following significant criticism of his provocative remark that content makers will go to “hell.”

Zahid Ahmed clarified that his emotional words were for social media creators, not content creators making an Instagram video. He said, “I’ll make sure this never happens again.”

The Faryad star, confessing his mistake, said, “I feel guilty for labelling them as wrongdoers,” saying, “I crossed my limits emotionally. No one except Almighty God has the right to declare anyone sinful.”

The rivalry was fueled after Zahid Ahmed’s appearance on a podcast with Ahmed Ali Akbar, where he labelled social media as the work of the devil and declared that the users who produced content on it would go to hell.

The 41-year-old Pakistani celebrity’s remarks have received harsh criticism from many influencers, including Adnan Zafar (Ken Doll), accusing Ahmed of double standards and asking why few folks are judged more harshly than the rest.