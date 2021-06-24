Zaid Ali T, wife Yumnah Ali are having a baby boy!

YouTuber Zaid Ali T and his wife Yumnah Ali are ready to welcome their first child, a baby boy!

The couple revealed the gender of their baby in an emotional gender-reveal video on YouTube on Tuesday, complete with family reactions. They also took to Instagram to share the happy news with fans and followers.

Sharing pictures from the gender-reveal party, Zaid Ali wrote, “This was one of the happiest moments of my life. It was the moment we knew a small Zaid Ali is coming into this world shortly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZaidAliT (@zaidalit)

He also prayed for everyone to witness the same happiness in their lives.

His wife, Yumnah, also took to her own Instagram account to share pictures from the event, thanking people for their wishes.

She also included an important message in her caption: “Boy/ girl, health/ ability is all in Allah’s hands. Every child should be loved and treated equally, regardless of their gender, ability, or skin color!”

“All Children are a test for their parents and I pray that we are good parents to this baby and this baby grows to be a good human being!” added Yumnah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YumnahAliT (@yumnahalit)

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, announced the pregnancy in January 2021 with an Instagram post that read, “We are going to be parents! By the grace of Allah, we have been blessed with a child! Today is the happiest day of my life!”

Watch Zaid Ali and Yumnah Ali’s baby’s gender-reveal here: