PTI’s Zain Qureshi denies voting in favor of constitutional amendment

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly, Zain Qureshi, has released a statement denying his involvement in the recent voting in favor of 26th Constitutional Amendment, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per the details, the video message comes in response to allegations and what he calls “false propaganda” surrounding his role in the process of voting in favor of the constitutional amendment.

Zain Qureshi, son of PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi, clarified that he had gone into hiding at his father’s request and was not presented in the National Assembly during the voting.

READ: After Senate, NA passes 26th constitutional amendment bill

“I was not even close to the National Assembly,” he said, urging PTI supporters to believe that he was not involved in the legislative process.

Qureshi also dismissed rumors of his collusion with the government, stating, “If someone prove my meeting with any government official regarding this amendment, I will leave politics.”

The PTI MNA expressed frustration over the criticism he has faced. He mentioned being targeted, even stating that his wife had been kidnapped, yet he remained committed to the party.