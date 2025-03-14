Zainab Raza performs first Umrah in Ramadan

Rising actor and ‘Tamasha season 2’ contestant Zainab Raza has performed her first Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan.

On the 3rd day of Ramadan 2025, budding actor and reality TV personality Zainab Raza embarked on the journey to Makkah for the Umrah pilgrimage with her girls, she shared on Instagram, with pictures from Masjid al-Haram.

“Alhumdulilah I have completed my first Umrah, and performed one for my late dada as well,” she announced on the social platform.

Further reflecting on her emotions, the ‘Bharam’ actor continued, “When I looked up and glanced at the Kaaba for the first time, I forgot everything I knew about life. I am overwhelmed with emotions Ya Allah you bless me beyond my understanding- to be blessed with the invitation on the 3rd of the holy month of Ramadan— Subhan Allah. No other feeling in the world compares to this and everytime I mention, it brings tears to my eyes.”

“May Allah Subhanwa Tallah accept our Umrah in the holy month of Ramadan & bless everyone with the opportunity to visit His home. Ameen,” she concluded.

Thousands of her social followers including the entertainment fraternity liked the post and extended their heartfelt wishes for Raza in the comments section.

On the work front, Zainab Raza is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Bharam’, co-starring Hina Tariq, Omer Shahzad and Rabya Kulsoom.