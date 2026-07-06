Zainab Shabbir 'manifests' next chapter in candid celebration

Pakistani rising star Zainab Shabbir manifests the next chapter of her life.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Zainab Shabbir posted a carousel of her birthday celebration in a simple yet candid style.

The album featured her “manifesting” her future chapter in the first image. In other images, it can also be seen in casual clothing at a restaurant, with flowers and cakes in front of her.

In the caption of the post, she mentioned in a column pattern, “Manifesting the chapter I deserve ✨”. Then she noted, “Tysm for all the love”. She continued, “Made it count🕯 Cancerian heart♋️”. She further stated, “Flower + me🧚🏻‍♀️,Amour familial 💜,Besties ❤️”. She concluded her caption with, “Food went crazy ,Nobody told me it was a video”.

Zainab Shabbir is a talented Pakistani television actress and model. She rose to prominence for her versatile acting in dramas and, in a nick of time, became a recognizable face in the national entertainment industry. She has also made an appearance in dramas of ARY Digital, Teri Rah Mein, and Mere Apne.