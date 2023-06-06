Zainab Shabbir’s vacation pictures from Kaghan Valley go viral

The latest pictures of actor Zainab Shabbir with her friends from a recent vacation in Kaghan Valley are viral on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Monday, the ‘Teri Raah Mein’ actor treated her fans with some new pictures from her latest getaway to the northern areas of the country. Shabbir is accompanied by her friends, actors Sehar Khan, Usama Khan and Hamza Shykh for the trip.

“Look deep into nature and, Then you will understand everything better,” the actor wrote in the caption of the four-picture gallery of herself, posing amid the greenery of the valley.

Moreover, Zainab Shabbir also posted a reel with her friends, with the hashtag ‘Vacation 2023’ in the caption, while the track ‘Chala Jata Hoon’ played in the background.

The viral vacation posts received love from her followers on the gram who liked the posts and dropped lovely comments for the clan.

With over 1.2 million followers on her Instagram handle, the celebrity frequently turns to the platform to share updates about her personal as well as professional life on the feed and stories. She often posts BTS glimpses of her acting projects along with sneak peeks of getaways.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zainab Shabbir last received acclaim for her performance as Emaan in the drama serial ‘Teri Raah Mein’.