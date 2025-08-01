Crawley, Duckett set new England record against India in final Test

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett provided a strong start to their side on the second day of the final India vs England Test on Friday at the Oval.

After bowling out India for 224, England were off to a flying start as their opening pair provided them with a 92-run stand.

The England opening pair of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett took just 12.5 overs to score 92 runs.

With the 92-run opening stand, the two batters surpassed Alastair Cook and Andrew Strauss as the England opening pair with the most runs against India in Tests.

Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley have scored 984 runs as an opening pair against India in 18 innings, while Cook and Strauss had 932 runs in 20 innings.

The two batters have also levelled with the former West Indies’ opening pair of Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes for the most 50-plus stands against India in the longer format.

The two batters have shared eight 50-plus opening stands against India.

Meanwhile, the 92-run opening stand between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett came to an end when Akash Deep removed the latter for 43.

Read more: England in driving seat as India reach 204-6

Zak Crawley, who made 64 off 57 balls, was the next batter to fall as England were reduced to 129/2 in their first inning of the final India vs England Test.

It is worth noting here that the hosts lead the five-match series 2-1.

England won the first game to go 1-0 up, however, India levelled by winning the second game.

The hosts took a lead for the second time after winning the third Test, while the fourth India vs England game resulted in a draw.