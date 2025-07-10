WATCH: Zak Crawley escapes scary injury in Lord’s Test against India

England batter Zak Crawley escaped a serious injury after his awkward slip during the third Test against India at Lord’s on Thursday.

Crawley opened the innings for the hosts alongside Ben Duckett after Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first in the third Test.

The England opening pair were off to a steady start and looked solid to give a strong opening stand to the hosts against India.

However, the 13th over saw Zak Crawley losing his footing and falling face-first while coming back for a double.

The incident happened on the fifth ball of the over when Ben Duckett drove a full delivery past mid-off.

The England opening pair looked for two runs initially, however, Zak Crawley lost his footing while turning and slipped.

Read more: Archer returns to England team for third India Test

Despite falling face-first, the England batter escaped a serious injury and quickly went up to return to the strikers’ end.

Their partnership was short-lived as India’s Nitish Kumar Reddy dismissed Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in the same over.

The twin strikes left England at 44 for two in 14 overs.

Ollie Pop and experienced batter Joe Root then arrived at the crease and steadied the innings.

At lunch on the first day of the third test at Lord’s, England were to 83-2.

It is to be noted here that the five-match Test series is levelled 1-1.

England won the opening Test by five wickets, reaching a target of 371 — the 10th highest successful run chase in test history.

India won the second Test after inflicting a crushing 336-run defeat on the hosts earlier this month.