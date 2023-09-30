Zaka Ashraf ‘proposes’ Jinnah-Gandhi trophy to BCCI

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee chairman, Zaka Ashraf, on Saturday asserted that he has proposed a Jinnah-Gandhi trophy to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News’ programme ‘Bouncer’, the PCB head expressed aspirations to revive cricketing relationship between Pakistan and India.

“I suggested to the BCCI that we should hold a Jinnah-Gandhi trophy [named after the great leaders of the two countries],” he said, adding that no contest is bigger than Pakistan vs India.

Zaka Ashraf also questioned India for not touring Pakistan, citing examples of notable cricketing nations – Australia and England, who recently visited the country for bilateral series.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan and India last locked horns in a bilateral series in 2012-13 when Pakistan toured India for a three-match ODI and two-match T20I series, with the visiting side winning the ODI series 2-1 while the T20I series ended in a draw.

The two sides, however, last met in a Test series in 2007-08 in India, with the home team winning the series 1-0.

The arch-rivals have since only met at Asia Cups and ICC events as the BCCI refused to play a bilateral series against Pakistan on political grounds.

The PCB is irked as international cricket has resumed in the country with all top nations including England, Australia and West Indies travelling there to play Tests and white-ball rubbers.