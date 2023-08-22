27.9 C
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Ministry writes to PM for Zaka Ashraf’s removal as PCB chief

LAHORE: The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination on Tuesday sought removal of Zaka Ashraf as Chairman Management Committee of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for “being appointed on political basis”, ARY News reported.

The Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination has penned down a letter to Principal Secretary to caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar, seeking removal of Zaka Ashraf as Chairman PCB Management Committee.

The letter cited a notification of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), stating: “To ensure immediate termination of services of all heads of the institutions appointed on political basis and to send all such cases to the commission for approval of termination or otherwise”.

The ministry also sought removal of Peer Syed Ahmed Nawaz Shah as chairman Federal Land Commission.

It is pertinent to mention here that Zaka Ashraf, who was being supported by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), assumed the charge of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee chairman on July 6.

The elections for the chairman were supposed to be held on June 27 at the PCB headquarters in Lahore. However, stay orders from multiple courts in the country, which included the Balochistan High Court, resulted in the election being postponed.

