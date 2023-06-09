Zaka Ashraf to be new PCB chairman, says IPC minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari said on Friday that he had forwarded a summary to PM Shehbaz Sharif seeking the appointment of Zaka Ashraf as new PCB chairman, ARY News reported.

Mazari, a lawmaker belonging to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the current PDM-led-government, once again publicly expressed his desire to appoint Zaka Ashraf as PCB chairman.

In a statement, Mazari said that Najam Sethi, who is currently serving as Pakistan Cricket Borad management committee chairman, was appointed for a period four months to conduct elections for PCB chairman.

“How a person heading the PCB committee can become a candidate for PCB chief slot” he asked, adding that Zaka Ashraf would be the new cricket board chairman no matter what.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) are at loggerheads over the issue of the appointment of the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman.

Sources say that PPP wants to appoint the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman since its minister heads the Inter-Provincial Coordination Division (IPC) and PCB is related to the ministry.

However, PML-N wants to appoint Najam Sethi, the PCB’s management committee chairman, to the post, which has created a rift between the two parties.