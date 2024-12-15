Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passes away at 73

Indian Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, celebrated worldwide for his extraordinary talent, passed away today in a US hospital at the age of 73 following heart-related complications.

According to Indian media outlets, His manager, Nirmala Bachani, earlier confirmed that he had been admitted to a hospital in San Francisco.

Zakir Hussain was revered for his unmatched artistry and innovative approach to the tabla. In a 2009 review of his Carnegie Hall performance, The New York Times described him as a North Indian tabla player whose “fearsome technique” combined with whimsical creativity made his music both virtuosic and joyous. His lightning-fast fingers were likened to the wings of a hummingbird, creating a sound that was both intricate and playful.

Born in Bombay, Zakir was the eldest son of the legendary tabla virtuoso Allah Rakha. Following in his father’s footsteps, he not only upheld but advanced the tradition of Indian classical music, earning global acclaim. His collaborations with international artists brought tabla to a wider audience, cementing his place as an icon of world music.

Zakir often shared fond memories of his early career, including a pivotal moment when he arranged his first concert. A letter arrived at their home inviting his father to perform, but Zakir, then only 13, replied, offering himself instead without mentioning his age. The bold move marked the start of his illustrious musical journey.

As news of his passing spread, tributes poured in from across the globe, with admirers celebrating his contributions to music and the joy he brought to countless listeners. Zakir Hussain’s legacy as a master musician and cultural ambassador will continue to inspire generations.