Zakir Khan reveals real reason behind hiatus from live shows

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has opened up about the real reason behind his recent break from live performances, reassuring fans who had been wondering about his absence from the stage.

In a candid update, the popular comic revealed that he stepped back from touring to focus on his health and personal well-being after an intense schedule of shows and travel. He further shared further that he also intends to use the time to catch up on writing projects he has postponed for years.

Speaking at the Spoken Fest, Zakir shared, “The story about my break is that I had a lot of writing work that I hadn’t been able to do for the past six years. My health is a little bad, not very bad. What you’ve read on the internet is false. All these unnecessary things are just rubbish. The people writing it are also terrible, and on top of that, they mention that a very close family source has confirmed this. My family stays with me, so we see each other’s faces asking who said anything?” he said, stressing that while minor health issues exist, nothing is critical.

Zakir Khan has previously spoken about the physical toll of constant touring, early flights, irregular meals, and sleepless nights after a decade of back-to-back performances.

Despite being unwell for nearly a year, he continued performing due to professional commitments and his passion for the stage.