Zakir Khan's recent announcement leaves fans in shock

Zakir Khan saddened fans with his announcement of long vacations.

In his recent appearance during a Hyderabad show, the comedian has stunned fans as he announced plans to step away from the stage for the next few years.

In the clip trending online, he said, “I’m going on a long, long break till 2028, 2029, 2030 probably. Three, four, five-year break to take care of health and some other issues that need to be looked at”.

He continued, “At this moment, everyone present here tonight is very close to my heart. Your presence means more to me than you can imagine, and I will always be grateful to all of you. Thank you so much”.

Additionally, he later shared a note on Instagram Stories ahead of his Dubai show, saying, “Every show is a celebration till 20th June”. He further noted, “Mai bahut sheher nahi aa paunga, iss bar aap thoda takaluf utha kar aa jaiye. Thank you for all the love”.

Moreover, the actor has been honest about his health. Last year, in 2025, he revealed how continuous shows, early flights, irregular meals, and lost sleep affected his health.