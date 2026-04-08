Zakir Khan's viral comments trigger wider Bollywood discussion

Ameesha Patel took to X to urge Zakir Khan to “stop spreading negativity,” emphasizing that the industry has valued and respected Dhurandhar’s success. She cited the enduring appeal of Gadar and noted the long-standing blockbuster records of superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Director Siddharth Anand, who had earlier praised Dhurandhar, joined the sentiment by calling it “foolish” to undermine the decades of hits produced by the “Juhu–Bandra crowd,” signaling a united defense of Bollywood’s legacy.

With nearly ₹1,000 crore net in India and ₹1,600 crore worldwide, Dhurandhar: The Revenge broke all previous records to become the biggest Hindi film in history. Because it was created outside of Bollywood’s typical power structures, its popularity defies long-standing industry conventions—a fact Zakir Khan’s humor capitalized on.

Ameesha’s defense highlights the tension between traditional industry branding and outsider accomplishments by framing success as a matter of collective pride rather than competition.

What began as a roast during an awards ceremony has evolved into a broader discussion about competition, public adulation, and Bollywood’s image control. While celebrities like Anupam Kher and Ayushmann Khurrana have publicly complimented Dhurandhar, Zakir’s remarks imply that such appreciation may mask deeper underlying concerns. The incident serves as a reminder of how humor can expose industry friction and ignite significant cultural debates.