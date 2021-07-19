PM Khan, US special envoy Zalmay discuss Afghan conflict as it unfolds

ISLAMABAD: The US-appointed special ambassador to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan as the two leaders discuss the unfolding situation in Afghanistan following the US troop withdrawal decision, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, the two concerned discussed at length the contributions of Pakistan towards the Afghan peace process as the PM noted any conflict to unravel in the neighboring country could imperil Pakistan.

The Pakistan PM stressed he has been insistent on the suggestions that military is not the solution to Afghan challenges, and said the country would do everything in its might to ensure peace in Afghanistan.

The advent of Afghan refugees into Pakistan can pose serious threats to Pakistan, the PM said.

Abduction of Afghan envoy’s daughter: FM says ‘facts to be brought to light’

Separately today in a relevant matter, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the Afghan foreign minister has been contacted today to review the decision to withdraw diplomats from Pakistan after the alleged abduction of the Afghan envoy’s daughter.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while addressing a press conference alongside National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf and Inspector General (IG) Islamabad police today, said that he contacted his Afghan counterpart at 10:00 am today and asked him to review the decision for withdrawal Afghan envoy and other diplomats from Pakistan.