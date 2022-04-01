Zalmay Khalilzad met COAS Bajwa at GHQ: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Former US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa after attending the Islamabad Security Dialogue, ARY News quoted the military’s media wing on Friday.

Zalmay Khalilzad, who was also a prominent guest speaker at Islamabad Security Dialogue, called on COAS Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) today.

They held discussions over the regional security situation including Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

READ: SPECIAL US ENVOY TO AFGHANISTAN KHALILZAD STEPS DOWN

On Afghanistan, the army chief stressed the need for global convergence and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

COAS Bajwa thanked him for attending the Islamabad Security Dialogue.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role and efforts toward regional stability. He pledged to play his role in further improvement in diplomatic cooperation between the United States (US) and Pakistan at all levels, the ISPR statement read.

He expressed his gratitude for being given an opportunity to attend the Islamabad event.

