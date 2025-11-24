Zalmi renew PSL franchise rights for 10 years

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi on Monday formally renewed its agreement with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), securing the rights for another decade.

The 2017 edition winners will remain with their current owners for the next 10 years after they renew the franchise agreement, the PCB announced in a statement.

The owner of the Peshawar Zalmi was among the first to prolog their franchise agreement at the market value following a thorough valuation process.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi highlighted Peshawar Zalmi’s role in fostering the league’s growth over the years and hailed Zalmi as a brand that has played a significant role in Pakistan’s sporting landscape.

“I am delighted that Peshawar Zalmi will continue under the leadership of Mr. Javed Afridi, whose commitment, professionalism, and passion have played a fundamental role in elevating the Zalmi brand into one of the most dynamic and admired sporting entities in Pakistan,” he said.

“Javed Afridi’s vision has not only strengthened the Zalmi franchise but has also contributed immensely to the growth of the HBL PSL. His decision to renew reflects a strong belief in the league’s future potential and continued success,” Naqvi continued.

He hoped to continue the long-standing partnership with the franchise that aims to nurture Pakistan cricket.

“The PCB looks forward to building on this partnership as we collectively work towards further advancement of Pakistan cricket.”

Meanwhile, PSL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salman Naseer has also shared his thoughts on extending their long-standing partnership with Peshawar Zalmi.

“Peshawar Zalmi’s energy, inclusivity, and deep connection with fans have been central to shaping the identity of the HBL PSL,” he said.

“We are extremely pleased to continue this journey with Mr. Javed Afridi, who has consistently demonstrated unwavering commitment to strengthening the league and nurturing emerging talent,” Naseer added.

He further lauded Javed Afridi’s approach for taking the league to the next level and expressed his excitement.

“His forward-thinking approach and support have been vital to the HBL PSL’s evolution, and we are excited about what the next decade of this partnership will bring, ” he concluded.