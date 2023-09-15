Zaman Khan’s death-over efforts hailed by netizens

Netizens showed their support and admiration for Pakistan pacer Zaman Khan following the side’s agonizing two-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage fixture of the Asia Cup 2023.

The debutante, who replaced injured pacer Naseem Shah in the fixture, bowled the last over, in which he had to defend eight runs. He conceded 1lb on the first delivery followed by a dot. Charith Asalanka, who went unbeaten at 49, took a single.

Pramod Madushan got run out on the fourth delivery.

Charith Asalanka, who had crossed during the runout, scored a boundary after edging the ball to the third man.

Sri Lanka completed the run chase by taking two runs on the final delivery of the match.

A nail-biter to decide the second #AsiaCup2023 finalist 😯 Sri Lanka edge Pakistan to set up final clash against India 💪#PAKvSL 📝: https://t.co/09gsWZFGB8 pic.twitter.com/QvUad3XLZn — ICC (@ICC) September 14, 2023

Zaman Khan was on the losing end but won hearts with his performance. Netizens lauded his heroic performance with their posts.

We lost but the debut boy Zaman Khan win my hearts.. If Zaman Khan can bowl like this in his odis debut… magine what he will achieve with just a bit of game exposure…Want to see him more. #PAKvSL #ZamanKhan pic.twitter.com/0iu7GKX9H3 — Tabz!!🕊️ (@TayyBA56) September 15, 2023

Chin up Zaman Khan, you have won our hearts! ❤ pic.twitter.com/chL0mv1TGp — Khizz (@khizzakk) September 14, 2023

No matter we lost the match, but Zaman khan has won our heart.❤️#PAKvSL | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/IhUJfz1Nkr — JahanZaib (@JahanZaibb_) September 14, 2023

“Us raat ham ne aik match khoya, aur aik star paaya” Well Bowled Boy You Tried your Best …. 💔#AsiaCup2023 #ZamanKhan pic.twitter.com/0yYLrpKKM4 — ying U (@statpad_R) September 14, 2023

Sri Lanka qualified for the Asia Cup 2023 final against India after winning the Super Four match, which was reduced to 42 overs per side due to rain, by two wickets.

Pakistan, batting first, scored 252-7 with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, opener Abdullah Shafique and all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed scoring half-centuries.

Mohammad Rizwan went unbeaten at 86 off 125 balls with six fours and two sixes to his name. Abdullah Shafique scored three fours and two maximums on his way to 69-ball 52.

Iftikhar Ahmed 47 off 40 balls with the help of four boundaries and two sixes.

Pacer Matheesha Pathirana took three wickets.

Kusal Mendis was the standout batter for Sri Lanka with his half-century. He scored 91 off 87 deliveries with eight boundaries and a six to his name.

Charith Asalanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama scored unbeaten 49 and 48 respectively.

Iftikhar Ahmed was the pick of Pakistan bowlers with his three-wicket haul.

