Zaman Khan undergoes successful shoulder surgery

Pakistani pacer Zaman Khan underwent successful shoulder surgery after dislocating his shoulder during National T20 cup match in Peshawar.

Zaman Khan sustained a dislocation of Acromioclavicular Joint (ACJ) on his right shoulder, while fielding during the Faisalabad vs Peshawar fixture in the ongoing National T20 Cup in Peshawar.

“Fast bowler Zaman Khan sustained a dislocation of Acromioclavicular Joint (ACJ) on his right shoulder while fielding during the Faisalabad v Peshawar fixture in the ongoing National T20 Cup in Peshawar,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a brief statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZAMANKHAN (@real_zamankhan)

The pacer took to his Instagram account to announce the news of his surgery with his fans and supporters.

“Alhamdulillah, the surgery has been successfully completed. Special thanks to Chairman PCB @mohsinnaqvicnn Dr Mumraiz and PCB Medical Team. Inshallah will be back soon @therealpcb,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

Zaman Khan’s injury comes just 09 days before the start of the highly anticipated . He was retained in the Gold category by Pindiz and was expected to play a key role in their campaign. His availability for the tournament, which begins on March 28, remains uncertain.

Zaman Khan made his international debut on 24 March 2023 against Afghanistan. Before his international debut, Zaman Khan represented Northern in domestic cricket. He was named in their squad for the 2021–22 National T20 Cup and made his Twenty20 debut on 23 September 2021 during the tournament.

The pacer has also played in several franchise leagues.