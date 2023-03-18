Zaman Park cleared, police found bombs and arms: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that Zaman Park has been cleared and police found 16 rifles from Imran Khan’s residence, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“Zaman Park was a ‘no-go area’ causing hassle for general public,” Sanaullah said. “I.G. Punjab will bring all things before the nation,” federal minister said.

“Police had search warrant for the PTI leader’s home and found 16 rifles from the residence,” he said.

“People also pelted stones at policemen today, which went to the area to clear the ‘no-go area’, he said.

“All ‘terrorists’ in Zaman Park have been arrested, while arms and bombs have been found,” Rana Sanaullah claimed.

“A bullet-proof bunker has been built in Imran Khan’s residence. Policemen don’t enter in the house as Imran Khan’s wife was staying there,” interior minister said.

“A bomb-making factory was found in Zaman Park. What found from the premises will be produced before the court,” he said.

Interior Minister said that there is no plan to arrest Imran Khan, he is appearing before the court, “it was our objective” he said.

Rana Sanaullah alleged that Imran Khan intends to create anarchy and chaos. He has changed the politics into enmity. “If the PTI wants to talk, it should come into contact with the prime minister,” federal minister said.

