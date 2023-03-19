Zaman Park raid: PTI to register cases against police officers

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry Sunday said the party will get cases registered against police officers involved in the “illegal” operation at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the former information minister said the Punjab police defied court orders and violated the sanctity of Khan’s home, adding that the personnel not only stole things but also tortured innocent people.

“Today, a meeting of the legal team has been called. The way in which the police defied the Lahore High Court’s decision entering Imran Khan‘s residence has trampled every rule of the home’s sanctity.”

Cases are being registered on all police officers who conducted illegal operations and were involved in violence,” Fawad wrote in a post.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab police conducted a raid at Imran Khan’s Lahore residence hours after he left for Islamabad to attend the Toshakhana case hearing.

A heavy contingent of police launched the operation at Zaman Park to clear the area and arrested several people allegedly involved on March 14 and 15 violence cases.

یہ تمام واقعات پاکستان میں جاری آئینی بحران کا شاخسانہ ہیں، عدالتی احکامات کو ہوا میں اڑانا ناقابل معافی ہے ہائیکورٹ اپنے فیصلوں کا پہرہ دیں تمام پولیس آفیسرز جنہوں نے غیر قانونی آپریشن کیا اور تشدد میں ملوث ہوئے ان پر پرچے درج کرا رہے ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 19, 2023

Later, Punjab IGP Usman Anwar and interim information minister held a joint press conference, revealing that the security officials recovered assault rifles, bottles used for making petrol bombs and other items during the raid.

He said that police conducted a search operation outside Zaman Park on ATC judge orders. He claimed that petrol bombs had been thrown at police personnel by PTI workers during search operation around Zaman Park.

“A no-go area had been created outside Imran Khan’s residence which was cleared by Punjab police,” he added.

Comments