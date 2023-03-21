Zaman Park Rioting: ATC sends 98 PTI workers to jail

LAHORE: An Anti-terrorism Court sent 98 arrested workers of PTI on 14 days’ judicial remand to jail in Zaman Park rioting case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The court has sent the accused to jail for identification parade.

Police has arrested 98 PTI workers under the charges of rioting, violence against police and burning cars and other vehicles.

Stringent security measures were taken outside the anti-terrorism court during hearing of the case.

Earlier, the police officials said that PTI chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence was raided after Anti-terrorism Court administrative judge issued a search warrant.

Police claimed they arrived at Zaman Park with a search warrant. Despite the search warrant police were not allowed to search the premises thus the police personnel had to enter Zaman Park.

They added that a lady officer was leading when the police personnel were entering PTI chief Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

The Punjab police broke into Imran Khan’s residence. The police arrested more than 13 PTI workers in the anti-encroachment operation at Zaman Park Lahore and one police constable got injured in retaliation from the PTI workers.

Comments