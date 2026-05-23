Even after six years since the tragic crash of PIA Flight PK8303, the family of late Pakistani model Zara Abid continues to mourn her loss while remembering her as the pillar of their household.

The devastating plane crash occurred on May 22, 2020, when the Pakistan International Airlines flight travelling from Lahore to Karachi crashed near Karachi’s Model Colony area, claiming the lives of 97 people, including crew members and passengers.

Among those onboard was Zara Abid, a 28-year-old model and actor who had established herself as a rising name in Pakistan’s fashion and entertainment industry before her life was cut short at a young age.

According to family members, Zara had taken on immense responsibilities after the death of her father. Despite her young age, she became the primary support system for her household and worked tirelessly to provide for her loved ones.

Her family says that even after six years, the pain of losing her remains fresh. Her mother shared that Zara’s laughter and voice still echo in their memories, reopening emotional wounds every year on the anniversary of the tragedy.

The crash of PIA Flight PK8303 remains one of Pakistan’s deadliest aviation disasters in recent years and continues to be remembered nationwide.