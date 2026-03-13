Zara Larsson gets candid about 'Fifth Harmony' proposal

Zara Larsson got candid about being offered a role by Fifth Harmony to replace Camila Cabello.

For those unaware, Fifth Harmony, a girls’ music band often known as 5H, was created on the reality television show The X Factor in 2012. It consisted of five vocalists: Cabello, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Normani. The group’s key albums include 2013’s Better Together, 2015’s Reflection, 2016’s 7/27, and 2017’s Fifth Harmony.

In her recent interview at the Spotify Live Room, Larsson clearly stated she was not offered to become part of Fifth Harmony. She went on to further clarify that she will not become part of the now-defunct group. The Swedish singer and songwriter said, “Oh, no. I don’t do groups. I would never be in a group.”

Larsson is “a big fan of girl groups”, and she loves them, adding, “And I also like that I feel like the girl groups are coming back big time.” Notably, the Lush Life songstress will become “front centre” like Beyoncé if she ever decides to be in a girls’ group. She said, “I love a girl group. I just couldn’t take not singing lead all the time”.

It is pertinent to mention that Zara Larsson went on a tour with Fifth Harmony in 2014 as the opening act in Cher Lloyd’s I Wish Tour.