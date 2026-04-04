Zara larsson responds to criticism over Taylor Swift, fanbase comments

Zara Larsson is defending herself after seemingly criticising Taylor Swift and her fanbase.

The Lush Life hitmaker sparked major backlash with her interview with The Guardian, published April 3, in which she revealed why she refuses to release a single before the deluxe edition of her album Midnight Sun because “playing the chart game is so dead.” She further noted, “No one’s looking at the charts but industry people and maybe Taylor Swift fans”.

Hours later, the Swedish pop star took to her Instagram Stories to clarify her comments, insisting it came from a place of admiration and even envy for Swift.

While mentioning about charts indirectly, she showed her concern towards it, she also noted, “I did an interview in The Guardian saying no one cares about the charts but industry people and maybe Taylor swift fans’ because no one plays the chart game like Taylor swift lol. She’s literally the best at it and everyone knows that. It’s not the read you guys think it is”.

Larsson also stated, “I said that because I feel like I have some cultural value right now in pop music, something I’ve never had to this level, but I’m also not in a position to influence the charts, and I still think you can be an amazing artist and not chart. Those two things are not mutually equal to me, and shouldn’t be to any fans either”.