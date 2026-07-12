Zara Larsson shares disappointment after England beat Norway

Chart-topping pop singer Zara Larsson is among the many enthusiasts obsessed with football. The 28-year-old musician recently posted a video message expressing her deep disappointment after England defeated Norway in the FIFA World Cup.

Recording herself lying down and repeatedly saying “no,” she declared, “In my heart, in my personal World Cup, Norway won that.” She went on to express her love for the Norwegian squad, adding, “…because what the fk was that?”

Football fans were split on her statement, with some supporting her while others criticized her views. She was commended by one X (formerly Twitter) user who commented, “Guess your personal cup has better taste than the actual bracket, Zara Larsson.” Conversely, another internet user remarked, “Can definitely tell she’s taking that one personally.”

Meanwhile, she faced backlash from critics for voicing her thoughts, with one internet user labeling her “desperate” and accusing her of making “surprise excuses.”

Like many others who have become enamored with Norwegian star Erling Haaland, the Lush Life songstress made it explicitly clear that she was rooting for Norway. Recently, a video of the 25-year-old footballer hurriedly chewing food while staring at himself in a mirror went viral; however, it was later revealed that the clip had been altered using artificial intelligence.