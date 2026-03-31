Zara Larsson teases new music video during tour

As she continues her Midnight Sun Tour, Zara Larsson, who has successfully revived her stardom following several viral trends, provided fans with an update on her recent activities.

The 28-year-old singer took to Instagram to apologize to her Boston fans, captioning her post: “Kinda sad I missed out on the cop slide.” She explained that she didn’t have enough time for the local landmark due to a busy schedule, ultimately disclosing that she was headed to “shoot a video.”

In her post, the performer praised her fans as “an amazing crowd” and expressed her excitement to see them again.

While followers speculated which track from her forthcoming album might be getting the visual treatment, Zara confirmed that work on a new project is indeed underway. Based on the carousel’s cover image, one fan conjectured that the Lush Life hitmaker might be filming visuals for “Blue Moon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson)

Another user expressed shock in the comments, writing: “I’m sorry, shoot a video???” Despite the excitement, the singer has kept her fans in the dark, offering no further details regarding the production.

The update comes as Larsson continues to ignore the backlash following her viral remarks regarding abortion. Despite losing a significant brand deal over her comments, she has refused to retract her statements, maintaining her stance regardless of the professional consequences.