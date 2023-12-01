Round 2: Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Siddiqui expecting their first child

Pakistan’s celebrity couple Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui are expecting their first child together.

The A-list celebrity couple, actors Asad Siddiqui and his wife Zara Noor Abbas, took social media by storm on Thursday evening, as they announced to be expecting a child together.

Taking to her Instagram handle, with over 6 million followers, the ‘Parey Hut Love’ actor posted a new picture of herself, beaming with excitement, which also sees her husband, watering plants in the background, to share the good news with their fans.

“Round 2 – InshaAllah,” she wrote in the caption with a baby, family and evil eye emojis.

The joyous announcement was met with great excitement from thousands of their fans and the entertainment fraternity, who swamped the comments section of the post with heartfelt wishes for the parents-to-be.

Fellow actors like Saboor Aly, Merub Ali, sisters Aiman and Minal Khan, Sadaf Kanwal, Haris Waheed, Sarah Khan, Sidra Niazi and Mawra Hocane among others extended their congratulations to the expecting couple.

It is pertinent to mention here that Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui tied the knot in 2017. The couple lost their first baby in a stillbirth. “We lost a baby a while ago. It wasn’t a miscarriage; Zara actually delivered a 5-6 months baby, which I buried myself,” revealed the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor in an interview last year.

