Zara Noor Abbas breaks silence on viral videos of daughter

Film and TV actor Zara Noor Abbas has finally addressed the recent viral videos of her daughter Noor-e-Jahan from her brother Ahmad’s wedding.

Days after the pictures and videos from her brother Ahmad Abbas Gill’s wedding, showing the face of her 9-month-old daughter Noor-e-Jahan were widely circulated on social media, actor Zara Noor turned to her Instagram handle on Thursday night, once again making a request to people, to respect their boundaries and avoid sharing and reposting their daughter’s visuals.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Abbas wrote, “If I don’t show pictures of my daughter means I would like to keep it private. Still, some people don’t have the audacity to respect this.”

“It’s a REQUEST again to all of you, please stop posting videos of our daughter,” she asked. “And if you already have, please delete them.”

For the unversed, the reel to real-life couple Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui, who tied the knot in 2017, announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl Noor-e-Jahan, in March last year.

Despite their public social media profiles, the celebrity couple have always been careful and avoided showing their daughter’s face in their posts.