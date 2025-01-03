web analytics
Zara Noor Abbas breaks silence on viral videos of daughter

By Web Desk
TOP NEWS

Film and TV actor Zara Noor Abbas has finally addressed the recent viral videos of her daughter Noor-e-Jahan from her brother Ahmad’s wedding.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Days after the pictures and videos from her brother Ahmad Abbas Gill’s wedding, showing the face of her 9-month-old daughter Noor-e-Jahan were widely circulated on social media, actor Zara Noor turned to her Instagram handle on Thursday night, once again making a request to people, to respect their boundaries and avoid sharing and reposting their daughter’s visuals.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Abbas wrote, “If I don’t show pictures of my daughter means I would like to keep it private. Still, some people don’t have the audacity to respect this.”

 

“It’s a REQUEST again to all of you, please stop posting videos of our daughter,” she asked. “And if you already have, please delete them.”

Also Read: Zara Noor Abbas claps back at social media trolls

For the unversed, the reel to real-life couple Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui, who tied the knot in 2017, announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl Noor-e-Jahan, in March last year.

Despite their public social media profiles, the celebrity couple have always been careful and avoided showing their daughter’s face in their posts.

