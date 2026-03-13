Zara Noor Abbas celebrates her birthday with simplicity

Zara Noor Abbas celebrates her birthday with her family.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, she posted a carousel of images featuring her intimate birthday celebration with her husband, Asad Siddique and her daughter, Noor-e-Jahan. She gave a caption to her post, “Happy birthday to me. 🕊️⭐️ 13.03.26”.

Wishes poured in for the actress, Shahista Lodhi commented, “Happiest birthday, my darling❤️❤️”. Another Pakistani actress, Amna Sheikh, wrote, “Pyari ❤️🌹✨ happiest of birthday Zara ! Khush raho abaad raho chamaktee raho hameshaaaa Ameen ❤️”.

ARY Digital host, Nida Yasir, also commented, “Happy birthday boht khushia kamyabia Allah den Ameen”.