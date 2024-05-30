‘I have become more…’: Zara Noor Abbas reflects on changes after embracing motherhood

Actor and a new mother, Zara Noor Abbas gets honest reflecting on the changes in her personality after embracing motherhood.

In a new conversation with a digital channel, the ‘Parey Hut Love’ actor Zara Noor Abbas got candid about life post-motherhood and shared how she has become more calm and empathetic towards others, especially fellow moms, after giving birth to her daughter Noor-e-Jahan earlier this year, and has started to value time even more.

“After becoming a mother, I feel more empathetic towards people, especially mothers and my own mother. I have become more loving towards other people,” she said.

“I think I am more conscious of time now. If I have to be somewhere, I make sure everything is prepared beforehand. My anger has completely vanished after becoming a mother,” the celebrity detailed.

Further speaking about her parenting journey, Abbas added, “We learn it with time, but I want to make my daughter a good person and a good, responsible citizen. I will not force academics on her, but my focus will be to make her a kind and empathetic human being. I never want her to hurt anyone’s heart.”

For the unversed, the reel to real-life couple Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui were blessed with their first child, a baby girl in March this year, as announced by the new parents in a joint social media post.

With a girl-themed graphic card, Abbas turned to her Instagram handle to share the good news with their millions of fans and fellows. “Alhamdulillah. We announce ourselves as Amma & Abba to the most beautiful baby girl in the world, Noor-e-Jahan Siddiqui. While we are busy going gaga over her, please remember us in your prayers. Zara & Asad,” read the text on the card.

