Zara Noor Abbas wins the internet with new pictures

Film and TV actor Zara Noor Abbas wins the internet with a new set of pictures which went viral on social media.

The ‘Parey Hut Love’ actor turned to her official account on the photo and video sharing application, Tuesday, to share a new picture gallery of herself on the feed, which went viral across social media platforms.

“When you have no clue about life,” read the caption on the two-picture gallery of the actor.

The now-viral pictures had Zara Noor Abbas chill around in a casual look, as she flaunted the freshly chopped fringed hair. The wife of ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor Asad Siddiqui sported a graphic tee with a pair of blue denim. The laid-back look was styled with bright orange sneakers, gold hoops and a tote bag.

The snaps which garnered over 50,000 likes within hours, also had a number of compliments posted for the celeb from her 5.5 million followers.

Here is what her fans wrote in the comments section of the Instagram post.

Zara Noor Abbas – being one of the most followed celebrities on the social platform Instagram – is quite frequent with her postings about personal as well as professional life on the feed and stories. She often gives glimpses of her acting projects along with sneak peeks of exotic vacation trips.

The celebrity who comes from a family of veteran actors, Asma Abbas, Bushra Ansari, Sumbul Shahid, and Adnan Siddiqui, has proven her mettle in several superhit dramas and films.

For those unversed, Zara Noor Abbas tied the knot with actor Asad Siddiqui in 2017.

