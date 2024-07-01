web analytics
Zara Noor Abbas reveals why she named daughter 'Noor-e-Jahan'

Film and TV actor Zara Noor Abbas revealed what inspired her and her husband Asad Siddiqui to name their daughter Noor-e-Jahan.

During a recent outing on a private TV channel’s talk show, Zara Noor Abbas disclosed that the idea behind the name Noor-e-Jahan was her first-born son’s name, which was Aurangzeb.

“My first son, whom we lost in stillbirth, was named Aurangzeb. And Aurangzeb had two sisters, Jahan Ara and Noor Jahan. So I really liked that name for my daughter,” she shared.

She continued, “I wanted to name her Noor Jahan, but my father-in-law suggested that we should go for Noor-e-Jahan instead.”

 

Given the Mughal reference to the name, one more fan asked Abbas if she had ever been promised a  Taj Mahal by her husband Siddiqui. To which, the ‘Parey Hut Love’ actor replied, “The environment that I’ve been living in – not necessarily the home, but the environment – it is no less than a palace only for me.”

Pertinent to note here that the reel to real-life couple Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui tied the knot in 2017. They announced the birth of their first daughter, Noor-e-Jahan, in March this year.

Earlier, the couple lost their first baby in a stillbirth. “We lost a baby a while ago. It wasn’t a miscarriage; Zara actually delivered a 5-6 months baby, which I buried myself,” revealed the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor in an interview.

