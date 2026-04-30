Zara Noor Abbas shares simple keys to better mental health

Zara Noor Abbas is once again using her voice to spark an honest conversation around mental health and this time she is highlighting the power of movement and meaningful connection.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Abbas shared a candid video of herself from the gym, pairing it with a thought-provoking question: would you choose familiarity or evolution? In the clip, the actor opened up about her personal struggles, admitting that for a long time she did not know how to validate her own feelings.

While acknowledging that therapy plays an important role, Abbas said her journey toward better mental health did not stop there. She described a moment of clarity during a workout, when she realised how physical movement gave her a sense of happiness and validation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official)

“For the longest time, I didn’t know how to validate my feelings,” she shared, adding, “I was working out at the gym and I realised, what is this thing that makes me feel happy, and that makes me feel validated,” the actor told her fans.

Zara Noor Abbas further clarified that “movement” goes beyond everyday tasks like cooking or driving. Instead, she emphasised the importance of intentionally stepping out, whether it is going to the gym or engaging in any physical activity in a dedicated space.

Alongside physical activity, Abbas stressed the importance of small but meaningful habits such as watching a good film or talking to a trusted friend. According to her, these simple actions can make a significant difference in how one processes emotions.