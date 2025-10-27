Zara Tindall brings daughter Mia to Cheltenham for special meeting

Zara Tindall and Mia Tindall are enjoying sporty fall outing in style!

The mother-daughter duo stepped out together on Saturday, October 25, to grace the Cheltenham Racecourse.

The 44-year-old royal and her 11-year-old daughter made the rare appearance to attend the Showcase Meeting at the Gloucestershire venue, which marks the start of the 202526 National Hunt season.

For the outing, the daughter of Princess Anne stunned in a stylish fall outfit consisting of a caramel-coloured wool coat from Hobbs with a belted waist and notch lapels which she paired with a brown turtleneck jumper.

The British equestrian elevated her chic look with Fairfax & Favor knee-high boots, a matching crossbody bag, brown leather gloves, and a velvet headband from Camilla Rose Millinery.

Meanwhile, Mia complemented her mother in a more casual look as she donned a black-and-white striped jumper with dark denim jeans and sturdy black boots.

She carried a shoulder bag similar to her mother’s and appeared relaxed and confident during the outing.

The King Charles niece, who won a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics, regularly attends major racing events in the country and continues to represent British horse sport at high-profile events.

Zara Tindall shares daughters Mia Grace, Lena Elizabeth as well as a son Lucas Philip with former rugby player Mike Tindall.