Zara Tindall claims historic British Championship win after two decades without a major title

In a memorable moment coinciding with her mother Princess Anne’s birthday weekend, Zara Tindall claimed the gold in Saturday’s 2026 Hartpury International Horse Trials, securing the British Open Championship and the NAF CCI4-S title*.

The competition was Tindall’s first major championship win in 20 years, and a triumphant return to the top of eventing.

A Triumph at Hartpury: Riding Class Affair to Glory

Tindall claimed first place riding Class Affair, the 17-year-old gelding she has had for 4 years now. After notoriously testing conditions earlier in the week, Tindall praised Hartpury International’s course workers for “keeping them in good order”, in an interview after the show she was “overjoyed” with the result and explained “It feels amazing… I’m super happy for everyone involved”.

Spectators at the show reported how ecstatic Tindall was with her win, saying they could hear her roaring “yeah!”

as she and Class Affair completed their jumping round; before celebrating with a kiss to Class Affair’s nose. This win was particularly notable as the now famous gelding had been expected by many to be too old for a championship win in the discipline.

Two Decades Wait for a Major Championship

This British Open Championship win marks Zara Tindall’s first major championship win in nearly twenty years following her victory with Toytown at the 2007 European Eventing Championships. While she enjoyed further success at championships with Toytown, this is her first individual championship win as she previously claimed individual gold at the World Equestrian Games.

Zara Tindall’s Major Championship Milestones:

The rider has had a career that spans twenty years and two talented mounts.

Individual Gold at the 2006 World Equestrian Games – Toytown

Team Gold at the European Eventing Championships – Toytown

British Open Championship (CCI4-S)* – 2026

No Royal Family in the stands, but no doubt looking down proudly

While there were no members of the Royal Family watching her win in Hartpury (due to her attendance at international royals’ events including the opening ceremonies of the FEI World Championships, where she joined Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands and Queen Mary of Denmark, earlier in the week), it was no doubt a proud moment as Zara Tindall added her first individual British Open Championship title to her ever-growing list of achievements.

The win further cemented her status as a British equestrian icon and an Olympic silver medalist, as she continues to shine at the very top of eventing.