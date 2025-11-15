Zara Tindall has braved the fierce weather at Cheltenham Racecourse as Storm Claudia brought wild winds and torrential rain across the region.

Over the weekend, the 44-year-old British Olympic equestrian experienced a dramatic start to Cheltenham Racecourse’s inaugural November Meeting due to the tempestuous conditions.

Zara Tindall -the daughter of Princess Anne – was seen struggling to keep her plum-coloured fedora in place amidst the tempest.

For the sporting event, King Charles’ niece dressed appropriately for the rain, wearing a matching purple roll-neck jumper beneath a belted tweed coat, complemented by pearl earrings.

The November Meeting – previously known as the Open – is a major three-day horse racing event held annually in November at Cheltenham Racecourse in Cheltenham, UK.

The racing festival – taking place from Friday 14 to Sunday 16 November 2025 – honors rural traditions alongside premier horse racing.

Zara Tindall, who scooped an Olympic medal at London 2012 and holds world championship titles, is a regular supporter of horse racing events across the United Kingdom.

Last month, the mother of three brought her eldest daughter, Mia, 11, to Cheltenham’s season opener in a rare joint public outing.

Fore those unknown, Storm Claudia is a current weather event that has brought heavy rain, strong winds, and widespread flooding to parts of Europe in mid-November 2025.