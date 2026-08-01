Zara Tindall heads to Germany for high-profile royal event

Germany – Equestrian Olympian Zara Tindall will make a celebrated return to Germany for the FEI World Championships Aachen 2026’s Opening Ceremony. The niece of King Charles III will feature amongst a cohort of high-profile European royals at Allianz Park to celebrate the elite show of equine artistry on the world stage.

A Legacy 20 Years in the Making Her return to the grounds of Aachen-Soers will hold a unique emotional weight for Zara Tindall, who claimed the World Eventing Individual Championtitle at the World Equestrian Games Aachen in 2006 with her outstanding horse, Toytown.

The win not only secured a world title for Britain and lead to an award for Zara as BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2006; but lead the path for a Silver Medal for team GB during the London 2012 Olympic Games.

“When historic European royal houses and lovers of horses are united with the unique Allianz Park – the images become indelible.” Stefanie Peters, President of the Aachen-Laurensberger Rennverein (ALRV) A Royal Meeting In preparation for August 11, 2026 Opening Ceremony.

Zara Tindall will stand amongst internationally acclaimed European monarchs and their families who are passionate lovers of the equestrian lifestyle: H.R.H. The Princess of Orange (Netherlands) H.R.H. Infanta Elena, Duchess of Lugo (Spain).

Furthermore, three European royal stables – Great Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands – will bring restored ceremonial carriages to the field, drawn by noble warmbloods and classic carriage horses.