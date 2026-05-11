Princess Eugenie reportedly chose a personal and thoughtful way to share her pregnancy news with King Charles after receiving advice from her cousin, Zara Tindall.

According to royal sources, Eugenie informed the King about her third pregnancy through an Easter card accompanied by a carefully written letter. The gesture reportedly came after Zara encouraged her cousin to contact the monarch directly rather than announcing the news publicly without Palace involvement.

Sources claimed Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, had initially considered revealing the pregnancy independently through the media.

However, the couple were said to be pleasantly surprised by the Palace’s warm response once the news was shared privately.

“She and Jack were quite surprised by the warmth of the Palace response,” a source reportedly told the Mail.

The insider added that King Charles personally reached out following the announcement and instructed Palace officials to formally confirm the news.

The Royal Family later announced the pregnancy in an official social media statement, revealing that Eugenie and Brooksbank are expecting their third child this summer.

Meanwhile, reports also claimed that Prince Andrew learned he would become a grandfather again through his former wife, Sarah Ferguson.