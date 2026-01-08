Zara Tindall left in giggles as husband Mike makes cheeky tv joke

Zara Tindall couldn’t hide her amusement after husband Mike Tindall made a cheeky quip during a live TV interview ahead of the 2026 Magic Millions programme.

The former England rugby star appeared on 7 Horse Racing to discuss the couple’s busy schedule at the Magic Millions carnival.

While speaking presenter Emma Freedman asked Mike what he would be doing while Zara competed in showjumping and polo.

“I just sit in Hamish’s sidecar and listen to him talk, and then throw in innuendos about what he can do with a stick. But yeah, otherwise, that’s my job,” he joked.

Zara’s reaction was priceless. She looked away laughing before giving Mike a playful deadpan stare, narrowing her eyes and briefly sticking out her tongue.

The couple are in Queensland as returning ambassadors for the 2026 Magic Millions season, which includes racing, sales and the headline polo and showjumping fixture at Doug Jennings Park in Main Beach.

Event co-owner Katie Page-Harvey confirmed the renewal of the ambassador group last year, including Zara and Mike Tindall, Billy and Nicole Slater, and Nacho Figueras and Delfina Blaquier.

Zara is set for a packed schedule during the festival, participating in both showjumping and polo. She will compete in the Off The Track class and face fellow ambassadors Nacho Figueras and Delfina Blaquier in a polo match later in the day.