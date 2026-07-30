Zara Tindall marks 15th wedding anniversary with Mike

Mike Tindall and Zara mark 15 years of marriage today, Even 15 years on, Mike Tindall isn’t exactly known for his eager embrace of royal dress codes – especially concerning Scotland. In the midst of celebrating their anniversary, it’s been recalled exactly why he flat out refused a wardrobe suggestion from his wife, Zara Tindall, and mother-in-law Princess Anne.

The pair’s 2011 wedding, held at Scotland’s historic Canongate Kirk, prompted discussion of traditional dress with Zara and her mother strongly suggesting Mike don Highland wear.

Given that Zara attended school in Scotland and the Queen’s youngest son is the patron of Scottish Rugby, the Royal Family thought a touch of their nation’s dress codes would be fitting.

Mike, however, had other thoughts on wearing the country’s traditional tartan trousers, otherwise known as trews. According to 2003 Rugby World Cup champion, who boasted an impressive 75 caps for England against such opposition during his career, the explanation was rather simple:

“We got married in Scotland and Zara was schooled in Scotland. Obviously, my mother-in-law is patron of Scottish rugby. They keep on that they need to get me a pair of trews.

I am, like, ‘F off.

I have spent my whole life trying to kill a Scotsman [on the rugby pitch]. I don’t want to wear their trousers.’” Regardless, the couple’s Scottish-themed wedding went ahead, concluding with late night celebrations at Holyroodhouse, the monarch’s residence in the country.