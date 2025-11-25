Zara Tindall wins fans’ hearts with ‘down-to-earth’ moment at Royal event

Zara Tindall won Royal fans hearts this week with her charmingly “down-to-earth” behavior during a public engagement alongside her mother, Princess Anne.

On November 21, the 44-year-old British equestrian graced the Annual Conference at the Royal Geographical Society in London alongside the Princess Royal.

As the event concluded, Zara was spotted leaving the venue with Princess Anne, sparking admiration from royal fans

In a video, shared online, the mother-daughter duo could be seen casually placing a piece of food in her mouth while walking toward the car.

The wife of rugby legend Mike Tindall then spoke briefly to an usher, who advised her to walk around to the other side of the vehicle.

Zara proceeded to run slightly as she made her way to the passenger door on the car’s left-hand side.

Royal watchers were particularly taken with Zara’s approachable demeanor as she does not often appear publicly alongside Princess Anne.

“Zara Tindall is her mother’s daughter through and through,” an X user wrote.

While another added, “Love how Zara skips around the car to get in quick and be ready to roll”

“Zara keeping it real with a muffin she snaffled from the buffet. Girl’s gotta eat!” a third joked.

A fourth added, “That’s brilliant. Zara just shows she is an ordinary person.”

“Love Zara – so down to earth,” a fifth penned.

Princess Anne attended the event in her role as President of World Horse Welfare.